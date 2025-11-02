Rani Rampal ties the knot with CA Pankaj Saroha

Indian hockey icon and former captain Rani Rampal has entered a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with CA Pankaj Saroha in a beautiful ceremony held on Sunday, surrounded by family and close friends.

Rani, one of India’s most celebrated athletes and a true inspiration for women in sports, has led the Indian women’s hockey team to several historic milestones on the global stage.





Her husband, Pankaj Saroha, is a Chartered Accountant by profession. The couple’s union marks a moment of joy and celebration, as they look forward to a life filled with love, respect, and shared dreams.

They extend their heartfelt gratitude for the warm wishes and blessings pouring in from fans, friends, and well-wishers across the country.