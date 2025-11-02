Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Rani Rampal ties the knot with CA Pankaj Saroha
Former Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal marries CA Pankaj Saroha.
Indian hockey icon and former captain Rani Rampal has entered a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with CA Pankaj Saroha in a beautiful ceremony held on Sunday, surrounded by family and close friends.
Rani, one of India’s most celebrated athletes and a true inspiration for women in sports, has led the Indian women’s hockey team to several historic milestones on the global stage.
Her husband, Pankaj Saroha, is a Chartered Accountant by profession. The couple’s union marks a moment of joy and celebration, as they look forward to a life filled with love, respect, and shared dreams.
They extend their heartfelt gratitude for the warm wishes and blessings pouring in from fans, friends, and well-wishers across the country.
