Ranchi Royals hammer Shrachi Bengal Tigers 5–0 in commanding Hero HIL win

Ranchi Royals delivered a dominant all-round performance to secure a comprehensive 5–0 victory over Shrachi Bengal Tigers in their second outing of the Women’s Hero Hockey India League 2025–26 season at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday.



The home side took early control of the contest, dictating possession and creating sustained pressure inside the opposition circle. Their intent was reflected in the opening half alone, during which they registered 17 circle entries. After an early penalty corner went begging, the breakthrough arrived in the 10th minute when Hannah Cotter finished neatly after a well-worked move down the left flank.

Ranchi Royals doubled their advantage four minutes later from a penalty corner situation. Lucina von der Heyde’s initial effort was blocked, but Beauty Dungdung reacted quickest to the rebound to make it 2–0. Shrachi Bengal Tigers struggled to cope with the pace and width of the Royals’ attack, though goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo produced a pair of important saves late in the second quarter to prevent further damage before the break.

The pressure resumed immediately after half-time. In the 33rd minute, Lucina von der Heyde capped a flowing move by finishing from close range following a baseline pass, extending the lead to three. Ranchi continued to exploit space on the flanks and added a fourth goal in the 44th minute when Sangita Kumari converted from the left after a precise assist into the circle.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers attempted to push forward in search of a consolation goal in the final quarter, but Ranchi Royals remained compact and clinical on the counter. Their fifth goal arrived in the 57th minute from another penalty corner, with Lucina completing her brace to seal an emphatic result.

The convincing win underlined Ranchi Royals’ attacking depth and defensive control as they bounced back strongly, while the Tigers were left searching for answers after a difficult evening. All matches of the Hero Hockey India League are being broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports, with live streaming available on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.