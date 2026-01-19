Ranchi Royals outlast HIL GC in 4–4 thriller, clinch shootout win in Men’s HIL

Ranchi Royals produced a composed shootout performance to defeat HIL GC 4–1 after a pulsating 4–4 draw in regulation time in the Men’s Hero Hockey India League at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

In a contest marked by momentum swings and quick responses, both sides exchanged leads multiple times over four quarters before the Royals held their nerve in the shootout. Vishnukant Singh, Sam Lane, Maxime van Oost and Tom Boon converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Suraj Karkera played a decisive role in goal.

Ranchi Royals began aggressively and were rewarded in the 19th minute when Araijeet Singh Hundal scored on the rebound after sustained pressure inside the circle. HIL GC responded through Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, who finished neatly after Kane Russell’s dragflick was initially saved.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Hundal restored the Royals’ lead early in the third quarter, only for Russell to equalise from a penalty corner minutes later. HIL GC then took the lead for the first time through a well-taken field goal by Sudeep Chirmako, but Sam Lane struck back almost immediately to keep the scores level.

The final quarter delivered further drama as Lalit Kumar Upadhyay capitalised on a defensive error to put HIL GC ahead once more. However, with time running out, Tom Boon stepped up in the 57th minute to convert a crucial penalty corner, levelling the score at 4–4 and forcing the match into a shootout.

In the tiebreaker, Ranchi Royals were flawless, converting all four attempts, while Suraj Karkera denied HIL GC repeatedly to seal the win. The victory highlighted the Royals’ resilience and composure under pressure, while HIL GC were left to rue missed opportunities despite an impressive attacking display.