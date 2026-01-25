Tom Boon hat-trick powers Ranchi Royals into Hockey India League 2026 final

Ranchi Royals booked their place in the final of the Men’s Hockey India League 2026 with a gripping 3-2 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in Qualifier 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

A clinical hat-trick from Tom Boon proved decisive as the Royals set up a title clash against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

Hyderabad Toofans made an aggressive start and were rewarded in the fifth minute when Jacob Anderson opened the scoring. The move was created by a strong run down the right by Rajinder Singh, who weaved past multiple defenders before setting up Anderson for a close-range deflection. The early lead gave the Toofans momentum, and they came close to doubling their advantage moments later through a long-range effort that narrowly missed its target.

Ranchi Royals responded by capitalising on Hyderabad’s indiscipline in defence. Two penalty corners in quick succession allowed Boon to turn the match on its head. With precise injections from Manpreet Singh, the Belgian striker converted in the 13th and 15th minutes to give the Royals a 2-1 lead at the end of an action-packed opening quarter.

The intensity remained high in the second quarter, but both teams were unable to add to the score despite creating several chances. After the interval, the Royals returned with renewed purpose. Another penalty corner in the 34th minute saw Boon complete his hat-trick, extending the lead to 3-1.

Hyderabad Toofans fought back through Amandeep Lakra, who struck from a well-worked penalty corner in the 38th minute to keep the contest alive. The final quarter saw sustained pressure from the Toofans as they searched for an equaliser, earning multiple penalty corners. However, the Royals defended resolutely to close out the match.

The win sends Ranchi Royals into the final, keeping their title hopes firmly on track.