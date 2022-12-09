Railways will take on Petroleum Board in Hockey Inter-Dept. National finals

Railway Sports Promotion Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won their respective Semi Final match on Friday here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi to book their place in the Final of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022, New Delhi.

In the first Semi-Final, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Punjab National Bank 2-0. The goals in the match for Railway Sports Promotion Board came from Joginder Singh (40') and Yuvraj Walmiki (60').



Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Services Sports Control Board 3-2 in the second Semi-Final. Captain Simranjeet Singh (4') and midfielder Harjeet Singh (9') scored the goals for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board in the first quarter. Sunil Yadav (45') also contributed to Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's victory with a goal.

On the other hand, Sukhdev Singh (37') and Kuldeep (55') struck the goals for Services Sports Control Board in the third and fourth quarters.



Railway Sports Promotion Board will face Petroleum Sports Promotion Board in the Final on Sunday, while Punjab National Bank will take on Services Sports Control Board in the 3rd/4th place playoff.

