Hockey Pro League: India vs England women's double-header postponed due to Covid-19

Following the announcement by the International Hockey Federation, Hockey India confirmed that the England Women's Team have had to cancel their travel to India for the double-header FIH Pro League matches on 2nd and 3rd April due to several members of the team testing positive for Covid-19 while some were unavailable due to injuries in the squad.

However, the matches between Indian Men's Team and England Men's team will be played as per schedule.

FIH Women's Pro League matches between India and England scheduled for 2nd and 3rd April has been postponed until further notice owing to COVID related concerns over the England Women's team. We wish a speedy recovery to all those affected.https://t.co/bTWatHJdf2 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 29, 2022

The two world-class teams taking to the field were hugely anticipated as hockey fans around the globe were looking forward to the Indian Women's Team and England taking on each other.



Commenting on rescheduling the India-England Women's matches, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It is unfortunate that the England Women's Hockey Team had to cancel their India trip for the weekend matches in Bhubaneswar. We understand these are challenging times for every team as we all continue to battle the pandemic."