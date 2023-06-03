Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India beat Great Britain in shootout - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Hockey Pro League clash between India and Great Britain.
After a thumping victory over reigning Olympic champions Belgium - the first win of the Craig Fulton era, the Indian men's hockey team take on Great Britain today.
- 3 Jun 2023 1:39 PM GMT
That's all we have from this contest between India and Great Britain. After having lost their first two matches of the European tour, India have bounced back well in the last two matches.
Is this the start of a dominant India under the Craig Fulton era?
- 3 Jun 2023 1:35 PM GMT
Vivek Sagar Prasad is the Player of the Match
"It was a really good effort from the team. It was a complete teamwork, which helped us to win. GBR is a tough team to beat," says Vivek Sagar Prasad.
- 3 Jun 2023 1:34 PM GMT
INDIA WINSSS!
What a contest. After being tied at 4-4 at full time, India have managed to win the shootout 4-2.
What a day to win as well. On a day where they had black armbands on, on a day when they observed a minute of silence for the victims of Odisha train mishap, the men in blue have registered a famous win for their most loyal fans, who are under enormous pain.
IND 4-2 GBR (shootout)
- 3 Jun 2023 1:32 PM GMT
ABHISHEK SCORESSS!
Abhishek takes his own sweet time with the dribble but eventually shoots it in. THAT'S IT! INDIA HAVE WON!
IND 4-2 GBR
- 3 Jun 2023 1:31 PM GMT
PHATAK SAVES!
Phatak stands tall and Roper is denied. India are on the verge of a win!
IND 3-2 GBR
- 3 Jun 2023 1:30 PM GMT
Lalit scoresss!
India have taken the lead via Lalit!
IND 3-2 GBR
- 3 Jun 2023 1:30 PM GMT
Shipperley MISSES!
Shipperley hits it wide. MISS!
IND 2-2 GBR
- 3 Jun 2023 1:29 PM GMT
Harmanpreet scoresss!
Wow, Harmanpreet has just nutmegged the GBR goalie to score. The Indian skipper has a smile on his face.
IND 2-2 GBR
- 3 Jun 2023 1:28 PM GMT
Wallace scoress!
Wallace with a reverse stick in the shootout to put GBR ahead.
IND 1-2 GBR