Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India v/s Great Britain - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Great Britain at the FIH Pro League.
A day after going down to Belgium 1-2 in a closely fought encounter, the Indian men's hockey team takes on Great Britain in their second FIH Pro League clash of the European season.
Can Harmanpreet Singh and co. register their first win of the Craig Fulton era?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 27 May 2023 11:51 AM GMT
7' - Nurse SCORESSS!
Great Britian open the scoring and they do so early. Nurse Timothy with a stunning run after receiving a pass on the left flank, and he just nonchalantly lobs it over the Indian goalkeeper and defenders. That's his first senior International goal.
IND 0-1 GBR
- 27 May 2023 11:47 AM GMT
4' - Phatak SAVES!
Indian defence caught napping once again, but Krishan Phatak saves for them. The clearance later is not the best either, but the men in blue somehow manage to emerge unscathed from that.
- 27 May 2023 11:45 AM GMT
3' - Abhishek sent off
Abhishek picks up a card early on in the contest. He has been sent off for 2 minutes.
- 27 May 2023 11:45 AM GMT
2' - Indian defence opened up
A nice little run from the left flank by Great Britain and the Indian defence is completely opened up. Phatak comes down to block, but thankfully the shot from Ward is wide.
- 27 May 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Albery goes down
A quick start for India and as Hardik Singh looks to penetrate right down the centre Albery James goes down. The Britain goes off the field now holding his back. He seems to be in some serious pain.
- 27 May 2023 11:41 AM GMT
1' - India start with possession
The men in blue move from left to right of the screen
- 27 May 2023 11:36 AM GMT
Time for National Anthem
India first followed by Great Britain.
- 27 May 2023 11:34 AM GMT
"We want to be a bit more proactive"
"Looking forward to an improved performance from yesterday. We were a bit lackluster, want to be a bit more proactive today," says Indian coach Fulton.