Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India look to finish home season on high against Australia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Australia in the FIH Pro League.
The Indian men's hockey team will look to cap off their home season on a high as they take on the mighty Australia in the final match of the FIH Pro League mini tournament today.
Having survived a late onslaught in their previous match against the Kookaburras, the Indians will be high on confidence. Can they register yet another victory?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 15 March 2023 3:23 PM GMT
Dilpreet scores!
Dilpreet - the midfield maestro scores, for India and helps them to sudden death!
- 15 March 2023 3:22 PM GMT
EXCELLENT REVIEW!
Sreejesh is proven right. Epharums has barged into him than the other way around, proves the replay. No penalty stroke for Australia.
- 15 March 2023 3:21 PM GMT
PENALTY STROKE TO AUSTRALIA!
Penalty stroke given to Australia as Sreejesh hits Epharums from behind. He immediately goes for a review!
- 15 March 2023 3:20 PM GMT
SUKHJEET SCORESS!
He might have missed in the World Cup, but he does not miss today does Sukhjeet. On to Sreejesh now!
- 15 March 2023 3:19 PM GMT
Welch scores!
Welch scores for Australia and India are now in a do-or-die situation.
- 15 March 2023 3:18 PM GMT
VIVEK MISSES!
Pressure, pressure on the man playing his 100th match and he misses.
- 15 March 2023 3:18 PM GMT
Marais scoresss
Sreejesh is outplayed by Marais, who puts Australia in lead.
- 15 March 2023 3:17 PM GMT
HARDIK MISSES!
Hardik Singh fails to go past Durst as the goalkeeper comes up with a brilliant block.
- 15 March 2023 3:17 PM GMT
Harvey Scoresss!
Harvey scores in the second attempt for Australia. Sreejesh was a bit slow to get down.
- 15 March 2023 3:16 PM GMT
HARMANPREET SCORESS!
Easy peasy for Indian captain and he puts the men in blue on top.