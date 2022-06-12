Hockey Pro League - India Women v/s Belgium - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Hockey
After a hard-fought 60 minutes, the Indian hockey women's team fell to a 1-2 loss against Belgium on Saturday. They women in blue looked quite solid but committed errors at crucial junctures to let the match slip.
Can they bounce back and end their campaign in Belgium on a high?
Live Updates
- 12 Jun 2022 12:29 PM GMT
13' - Akshata, Green Card!
A bad challenge from Akshata and off she goes for 2 minutes. India down to 10 players.
- 12 Jun 2022 12:26 PM GMT
10' - Vandana shoots high!
That was a beautiful steal from Vandana Katariya as Schopman shouts "Pressure, Pressure" from the sidelines. Katariya runs in and tries a reverse flick, but she is off balance and hence the shot is well above the post.
That was a good attempt from Vandana.
- 12 Jun 2022 12:23 PM GMT
7' - GOAL DISALLOWED!
Belgium score again via Ballenghein, but it is disallowed as India refers. They argue it first hit a Belgian foot and are proven right. Some relief for the Indians.
- 12 Jun 2022 12:20 PM GMT
6' - PC, BELGIUM!
That's a PC for Belgium - the first of the match. Savita Punia saves blocks the attack and leaves the post open. The rebound hit gets Salima Tete on foot and it's given as a PC. That could well have been a stroke.
The first PC gets an Indian defender on the leg, giving them their second which is deflected away from Savita Punia. Good stuff from the Indian skipper.
- 12 Jun 2022 12:16 PM GMT
4' - Englebert extends the lead!
The ball once again finds it's way from right to the center via wide open gap. Englebert dribbles past two defenders and reverse tomhawks it in past Savita. Gurjit Kaur was caught napping there.
IND 0-2 BEL
- 12 Jun 2022 12:13 PM GMT
2' - NELEN SCORESSS!
India leave the right flank completely open for some reason and Belgium take toll. A beautiful 1-2 pass and play created as all the Indian defenders move to the right leaving Nelen unmarked. The ball finds its way to Nelen on the far post who just nudges it past Savita Punia.
Early lead for Belgium once again.
IND 0-1 BEL
- 12 Jun 2022 12:11 PM GMT
1' - Belgium with the possession
Belgium start with the possession as India move from right to left.
- 12 Jun 2022 12:06 PM GMT
Time for National Anthems
India first followed by the hosts Belgium.
- 12 Jun 2022 12:05 PM GMT
"Need to be more dynamic"
"We did not own the ball a lot yesterday. Need to be a lot more dynamic," says Indian coach Janneke Schopman.