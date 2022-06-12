CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey Pro League - India Women v/s Belgium - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Indian women's clash against Belgium in the Hockey Pro League.

Indian womens hockey team (Source: Hockey India)
X

Indian women's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-12T17:59:12+05:30

After a hard-fought 60 minutes, the Indian hockey women's team fell to a 1-2 loss against Belgium on Saturday. They women in blue looked quite solid but committed errors at crucial junctures to let the match slip.

Can they bounce back and end their campaign in Belgium on a high?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey FIH Hockey Pro League Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X