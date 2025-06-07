FIH Pro League: India men go down to Netherlands

The Indian men’s hockey team went down 1-2 against the Netherlands in the 2024-25 Men's FIH Hockey Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Saturday.

India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh (19’) gave them the lead in a fiercely contested battle before Thijs van Dam (29’, 58’) registered a brace for Netherlands.

India began the encounter on a strong note, dominating possession with crisp passing despite Netherlands’ high press. While the first eight minutes didn't yield any real threats on goal from either side, India’s best opportunity of the day arose, when they won the ball in the Dutch circle.

Dilpreet Singh’s reverse hit however was shut down at close range by Goalkeeper, Maurits Visser.

At the other end, Netherlands threatened late in the quarter as Thierry Brinkman approached the right flank, but the Indian defence stood firm to avert the danger.

The Netherlands came out with intent in the second quarter, with Steijn van Heijningen testing Suraj Karkera in the 17th minute, only for the Indian goalkeeper to block the effort away.

India responded with purpose and were rewarded with a penalty corner after Dilpreet Singh was impeded by a stick challenge inside the circle. Captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up and fired a powerful, low shot to give India the lead.

As the quarter progressed, India exhibited a tight defensive formation, but the home team managed to breakthrough in the 24th minute with Thijs van Dam finding the equaliser leaving the scores at 1-1 before half-time.

As the second half began India’s strong passing game was at the centre of proceedings, but the visitors were encumbered by a lack of clear scoring opportunities and shots on goal.

To break the deadlock, India looked to bypass the midfield with long aerial balls, but the Dutch defence were up to the task.

At the other end, the Netherlands grew increasingly assertive, posing more questions of the Indian backline, though the deadlock remained intact at 1–1 after a tepid third quarter.

Netherlands had the lion’s share of possession in the final quarter, and the hosts made it count.

Thijs van Dam struck again in the 58th minute, making the most of a well-placed pass into the circle. With a deft first touch to control, he followed up with a fierce strike, ensuring victory for Netherlands.