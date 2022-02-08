FIH Hockey Pro League India vs France match LIVE: Blog, Highlights, Goals, Results

Welcome to The Live coverage of India vs France match by The Bridge in FIH Hockey Pro League season 2021-22. Carrying the mantle of Olympic bronze medallists has added "some pressure" as India begin their campaign in the match against France at NWU Astro Hockey Stadium in beautiful city Potchefstroom of South Africa.

After France, the Manpreet Singh-led side will face hosts South Africa on Wednesday.

The tournament will be the Indian team's first competitive assignment of the year. World number three India will fancy their chances against both opponents. India haven't played world No. 13 France since winning the world league 2015 semi-finals.

The action starts at 9:30 PM IST.