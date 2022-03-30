Pritam Siwach Academy clinch Khelo India Women's Hockey League U-21 title

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar 5-0 in the final to claim the Khelo India Women's Hockey League U-21 title at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence on Wednesday.

Manju Chorsiya scored a brace, while Tannu, Ritika and captain Bharti Saroha scored one goal each. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, SAI 'B' team and the SAI 'A' team finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy triumphed over Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar in an action-packed final today of the #KheloIndia Women's Hockey League (Under 21) Final Phase by 5-0. A brilliant tournament comes to an end with some brilliant talent on display over the course. pic.twitter.com/0ulnSqsBWV — SAI_Lucknow (@SAI_Lucknow_) March 30, 2022

Sanjna Horo of SAI 'A' team remained the top-scorer of the final phase with 11 goals.

The Sonepat-based academy is run by Dronacharya Award winner and former captain of the India women's hockey team Pritam Rani Siwach.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat takes home the trophy🏆 of #KheloIndia Women's Hockey League (U-21) Final Phase 🏑



Many congratulations to the Winners for showcasing an excellent performance on the field 🏑#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/pE9N9ftib7 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) March 30, 2022

Her husband Kuldeep Siwach is the coach of the U-21 women's team, which took home not only the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

