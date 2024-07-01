‘Expect nothing but gold,’ says PR Sreejesh’s wife ahead of the Olympics

Bengaluru, 1st July 2024: As the Indian team prepares for the Paris Olympic Games, which are just 25 days away, excitement is growing in PR Sreejesh’s household. His family eagerly awaits the hockey star's participation in his fourth Olympic Games, matching the record held by the legendary Dhanraj Pillay.

In a conversation with Hockey Te Charcha, part of the special series "Familia" launched by Hockey India, family members of Indian hockey stars share insights into the support system at home that allows the players to chase their dreams.

Dr. Aneeshya Sreejesh, Sreejesh’s wife, shared about the champion’s journey in the sport.

“We were classmates and have known each other for 22 years. I was an athlete at that time. I have seen his whole journey, right from when he was struggling. It is great to see him achieve his goals now," she said.

An Ayurvedic Doctor herself, Aneeshya juggles her career while taking care of everything at home when her husband is away, showing the incredible support from the family that contributes to Sreejesh's successful career.

“The real struggle is spending time away from him. He’s doing well for the country, so taking care of the kids at home is the least I could do,” she said modestly.

Ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, Aneeshya mentioned the immense excitement back in Kochi, where Sreejesh resides. “We are all excited for the Paris Olympics, which will be his fourth one. This is truly special, and we all expect nothing less than a gold," she expressed her joy.



Navigating through struggles

Reflecting on his nearly 20-year career, including his days as a Junior India player, Aneeshya pointed out his career-threatening knee injury in 2017 as the most challenging phase.

“The injury he had in 2017 was the most challenging one in his career. He thought he wouldn’t be able to play again. But he faced it with a lot of strength and dedication, and that’s why he’s at the level he is now," she explained.

"It was around the time our son, Sreeansh, was born. I think spending time with our son helped Sreejesh view the injury phase positively,” she said.

Memories of the Olympic medal

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team beat Germany to win the bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with PR Sreejesh playing a crucial role, bringing much joy to the nation and his family in particular.

Speaking about the elation back at home, Aneeshya said, “It was a great moment filled with happiness, pride, and relief. I don’t know what the exact emotion was, but it was certainly a very special moment. Professionally, that was the most precious and valuable moment in our life.”

Age plays a massive factor in any elite sport, but 36-year-old Sreejesh continues to be energetic, bringing his infectious energy onto the field and lifting the spirits of everyone on it.

“He always says a goalkeeper’s life is like wine. With time, they become more efficient and get better in quality. He tries to become better every day,” she said, admiring his outlook.

She also talked about the Sunehra Safar event hosted by Hockey India in Bengaluru ahead of the Asian Games in 2023, where families of the players were called up on stage to receive the player jersey.

“It was a nice experience for the kids as well as for me. The kids realized how great their father is. I thank Hockey India for organizing such an event," she concluded.