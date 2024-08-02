'I am Dhanraj Pillay for this generation,' says Sreejesh after historic win at Olympics

PR Sreejesh, India's iconic goalkeeper, compared himself to legendary Dhanraj Pillay after India defeated Australia 3-2 in their fifth and final Pool B game at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sreejesh is playing his final international tournament at the Paris Olympics and has become a mentor for the younger generation of hockey players.

Sreejesh, participating in his fourth and final Olympics, plans to retire after the ongoing Olympics.

Despite the norm of quick player turnover in the demanding sport of hockey, he finds himself on the field with teammates half his age, aiming for a podium finish.

INDIA DEFEATS AUSTRALIA 3-2 in their final match of the group stage. The win over Australia came after 52 years in the Olympics.



Sreejesh was pivotal in India's 3-2 victory over Australia, a win that eluded the team for 52 years since the 1972 Munich Olympics.



Reflecting on the match, Sreejesh, often hailed as the 'Wall of Indian hockey' remarked, "I don't know those stats. Everyone played well today, not just the defence. The defence starts from centre-forward and I am the last man. All did well today."

"I am playing with the fourth generation in this team. Some were not even born when I started playing hockey. A few years back, players wanted to do it for Dhanraj Pillay. I am Dhanraj for this generation; they want to do it for me. What more can you ask for?" he asked.

Dhanraj Pillay, former India captain and a legend of the game, revitalised the sport in the country, leading the team to an Asian Games gold in 1998, India's first in 32 years since their 1966 victory.

Drawing parallels with Pillay's influence, Sreejesh has become a guiding force for today's team, which finished second in Pool B, just behind reigning Olympic champions Belgium.