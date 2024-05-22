FIH Pro League: Poor refereeing costs India three points against Argentina

Indian men's hockey team defeated Argentina in the shootout after poor refereeing resulted in the match going to a shootout.

India was leading 2-1 in the regulation time when at the last minute a video referral from Argentina resulted in the equalizing goal. PR Sreejesh fumed when the video referee gave no foul but asked to start the penalty corner

However, PR Sreejesh’s heroics in the shootout saw India pull off a thrilling 5-4 shootout win.

Mandeep Singh (11’) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55’) scored a goal each for India, while Lucas Martinez (20’) and Tomas Domene (60’) were on the scoresheet for Argentina in regulation time.

Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Abhishek converted their chances while Sreejesh stood tall at the goalpost as India bagged a bonus point.

India got off to a cautious start, not allowing Argentina to make easy forays into the striking circle. The team’s forwards, on the other hand, stitched together a clever strategy that forced the Argentina defenders to make errors.

The tactics worked as Mandeep Singh (11’) gave India a 1-0 lead after scoring from a close range with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. India ended the first quarter with a 1-0 lead.

At the beginning of the second quarter, India made an aggressive start in the opening minutes as they put pressure on Argentina’s defence with constant attacks and enjoyed greater possession of the ball.

However, it was Argentina that equalized through Lucas Martinez (20’) from a penalty corner. India earned a PC with five minutes remaining but failed to capitalize on the opportunity as Harmanpreet’s shot went wide. Going into the half-time, the score was tied at 1-1.

With India trying to find ways to take a lead, the third quarter was entertaining with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey and both stepping up the ante in attack. While no goals came through in the third quarter, there were some tense moments as the score remained tied at 1-1 at the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started mounting more pressure on Argentina. With constant attacking moves, India took a 2-1 lead through Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55’).

India will play Belgium on 24th May at 00:30 hours IST.