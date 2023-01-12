Hockey World Cup 2023: Host India will fight in the Group of Death of Pool D

Hockey World Cup 2023 is following a format group stage followed by knockout stages.

The 16 teams are divided into four pools of four teams each. The top team from every pool qualifies for the quarter-finals and the second and third-placed teams battle with teams from other groups to get a berth in the quarter-finals.

Here is how the four teams in Pool D are set up.

England

World Rank: 5th, 2018 World Cup Finish: 4th

England is one team which needs luck desperately when it comes to World Cups. They have lost three bronze medal matches in the last three editions.

Historically, England has finished just once on the podium in the 1986 World cup when they lost 2-1 to Australia in the finals. The current English team is playing an exciting brand of Hockey and it was on display during the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Coach Paul Rivington has Nick Bandaruk, Zach Wallace, midfield ace Phil Roper and attacker Sam Ward who will be crucial for the team.

England will come against the hosts India and the last time when they met, it was a goal fest.

Squad: David Ames (captain), James Albery (vice-captain), Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace (vice-captain), Jack Waller, Sam Ward

India

World Rank: 6th, 2018 World Cup Finish: 6th

The hosts India have their best shot at breaking the 47-year-old wait for a podium finish at Hockey World Cup after breaking the 41-year-old wait at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Coached by former Australian player Graham Reid, India has improved massively since their last World Cup. India will have the advantage of having the home crowd.

Led by the penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh, India boasts of names like PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas among many stars. The resurgence of Akashdeep Singh will only strengthen India's forward line.

India has a tricky pool with both England and Spain breathing down the neck. If India manages to defeat England, they might secure the top position in the group.

Squad: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

Spain

World Rank: 8th, 2018 World Cup Finish: 13th

The youngest squad of the world cup, Spain is coached by Dutch coach Max Cladas. Max returned with a silver medal with the Dutch team in the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

Known for their flair and unpredictability, Spain has improved massively on the international stage and they will have an advantage of playing in India recently.

They got better off India once and lost one game on penalties in their last two meetings with the hosts. Experienced midfielder Marc Miralles and Captain Alvaro Iglesias will hold the key for Spain's knockout qualifications.

Squad: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

Wales

World Rank: 15th, 2018 World Cup Finish: N/A

The debutants of the Hockey World Cup have come a long way from qualifying to crowdfunding their visit to India.

Wales have punched above their weight in recent times which means they will play their first-ever Hockey World Cup. Playing alongside England in the Great Britain Hockey Team in the Olympics gives them a better idea of England.

Their other two opponents- India and Spain might prove too much for them given the quality.

Squad: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Pool D Prediction: India (1st), England (2nd), Spain (3rd), Wales (4th)