Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands battles underdogs in Pool C

Hockey World Cup 2023 is following a format group stage followed by knockout stages.

The 16 teams are divided into four pools of four teams each. The top team from every pool qualifies for the quarter-finals and the second and third-placed teams battle with teams from other groups to get a berth in the quarter-finals.

Here is how the four teams in Pool C are set up.

Chile

World Rank: 22nd, 2018 World Cup Finish: N/A

The debutants from created history last year in January when they secured qualification for the FIH Men's World Cup for the first time in their history.

The lowest-ranked team in the Hockey World Cup 2023, Chile is captained by Fernando Renz and coached by Jorge Dabanch. They have been knocking on the door for quite some time and with their Women's team making a debut at the Hockey WC the previous year, this is another milestone for them to show.

Participation in this marquee tournament will be a huge learning curve for the young team and who knows if they upset the favourites.

Squad: Araya Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz (captain), Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

Malaysia

World Rank: 11th, 2018 World Cup Finish: 15th

Coached by former player Arul Selvaraj, Malaysia is known to play a high-pace brand of hockey and hence called the 'Speedy Tigers'.

Malaysia is coming on a run of a few international tournaments. They finished runner-ups in the Asia Cup 2022, won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and finished fourth in the inaugural FIH Nations Cup.

It will be far-fetched to say that Malaysia will reach the quarter-finals but on their day, they have the capability to hurt any team and cause a few upsets this time.

Squad: Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Netherlands

World Rank: 3rd, 2018 World Cup Finish: Runner-ups

Chasing Pakistan's record of four World Cup titles, the Netherlands is coming with a fresh squad injected with new talent by coach Jeroen Delmee. The legendary Dutch defender certainly knows about winning tournaments as his medal cabinet boasts two Olympic gold medals.

The Netherlands have painful memories of the past two World Cups as they came second best in both of them. They will like to break the jinx this time and win a fourth World Cup title.

Captain Thierry Brinkman along with ace penalty corner taker Jip Janssen and legendary goalkeeper Pirmin Black will be the most vital players for the Dutch.

Squad: Maurits Visser, Lars Balk (vice-captain), Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder

New Zealand

World Rank: 9th, 2018 World Cup Finish: 9th

New Zealand has never gone past the quarter-finals in their 11 appearances at the World Cups. Always carrying the tag of underdogs, the Black Sticks will look to break the deadlock this time.

New Zealand played in Bhubaneswar a few months back when they faced India and Spain in the FIH Pro League.

With the likes of veteran Simon Child, striker Sam Lane and defender Blair Tarrant, New Zealand is billed to finish second the pool.

Squad: Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

Pool C Prediction: Netherlands (1st), New Zealand (2nd), Malaysia (3rd), Chile (4th)