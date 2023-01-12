Hockey World Cup 2023: Australia and Argentina battle for top spot in Pool A

Hockey World Cup 2023 is following a format group stage followed by knockout stages.



The 16 teams are divided into four pools of four teams each. The top team from every pool qualifies for the quarter-finals and the second and third-placed teams battle with teams from other groups to get a berth in the quarter-finals.

Here is how the four teams in Pool A are set up.

Australia

World Ranking:1st, 2018 World Cup Finish:3rd



One of the most dangerous hockey teams in the world right, Australia are the toughest to beat. They have been around the top 3 in the world for the past 20 years. Australia has won every prize available in international hockey in recent memory.

Currently coached by former striker Colin Batch, Australia has some of the finest field hockey players in their squad penalty corner specialist Blake Govers, midfielder Aran Zalewski, Jake Harvie and more.



Known for their fast-paced and attacking hockey, Australia's last major outing was Commonwealth Games 2022 where they thrashed India 7-0 in the final to win the gold medal.

The only thing which might hurt Australia is the lack of match practice after the Commonwealth Games. Australia is yet to start their FIH Pro League campaign and only has a test series against India in the build-up to the Hockey World Cup.

Australia finished third in the 2018 World Cup and will definitely look to change the podium position with a brilliant squad at their disposal.

Squad: Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jere, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden (captain), Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski (captain), Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter

Argentina

World Rank:7th, 2018 World Cup finish: 7th

The team challenging Australia for first place in the group will be the 2016 Olympic champions Argentina. With a swashbuckling style and incredible technical ability, Los Leones can beat any team in the world on their day, something they showed in their 2-1 victory over reigning Olympic and world champions Belgium in November.

Traditionally a strong team in multi-nations tournaments, Argentina has struggled in Hockey World Cups with reaching the podium just once after 13 appearances.

Coached by former Argentina goalkeeper Mariano Ronconi, Argentina will rely on the likes of Agustin Mazzilli, Lucas Vila and team captain Matias Rey for a strong finish and challenge Australia for the direct quarter-finals berth.

Squad: Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey (captain), Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso.

France

World Rank:12th, 2018 World Cup Finish: 8th

France will take inspiration from their upset with a formidable Argentine side which they defeated by 5-3. This will be the fourth world cup for France.

France will look to take inspiration from their famous win against Argentina 5 years back. Led by experienced Victor Charles, France finished 8th last time in the Hockey WC.

Squad: Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud

South Africa

World Rank:14th, 2018 World Cup Finish: 20th

South Africa will be the underdogs of the group. While the quality of matchups against Argentina and Australia is not what usually SA hockey faces on the international level.

South Africa has been a constant improvement in the game of hockey and their recent most outing saw them lift the FIH Nations Cup. SA finished 4th in Commonwealth Games 2022 and they can draw confidence from these two finishes.

Squad: Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem (captain), Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Samkelo Mvimbi, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

Pool A Prediction: Australia (1st), Argentian (2nd), France (3rd) and South Africa (4th).