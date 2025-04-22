Playing for my deceased father is my biggest motivation: Indian hockey star Ajmina Kujur

The 23-year-old Ajmina Kujur could make her much-awaited senior India team debut soon as she has been included in their squad for the upcoming five-match tour against Australia.

India are set to play two matches against Australia A on April 26-27, followed by three encounters against the Australian senior team on May 1, 3, and 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

"I am grateful that they have given me a chance to play now so I have to give my 100%. Two years ago, I was in the senior team camp but I didn’t make it to the team. Now that I have been given this chance, I am going to ensure I make the most of it,” Ajmina said.

Ajmina had been training in the senior national camp in SAI, Bengaluru, since March 23 in preparation for the tour.

About her experience training with the senior players, she stated, “Training with the seniors has been a wonderful experience. I am learning a lot and I am excited to play with them ahead. Everyone has enjoyed training with each other and now it is time for us to give it our best against Australia.”

“The senior players are really helpful, especially Sushila di who has supported me a lot during the camp. She tells me every time I make a mistake and has taught me how to play to my strengths. I also tend to think a lot when I make an error but the senior players have helped me cope with it and I am a lot more confident now,” she added.

At the start of the year, Ajmina played a crucial role in the Women's Hockey India League as she played all seven matches for runner-up JSW Soorma Hockey Club.

Next, she played the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 for Hockey Association of Odisha and although the team was knocked out in the pool stage of Division A, Ajmina gave a stand-out performance in the midfield.

When asked on her current form, Ajmina replied, “I have been focusing on my fitness a lot more, which I think has really helped me improve my game.”

Although this is the first time Ajmina will play for the Indian senior team in field hockey, she is no stranger to representing the country at the international stage. In 2024, Ajmina was part of India’s Hockey5s team that reached the final of the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup.

Though the team lost to the Netherlands 2-7 in the final, India had a tremendous campaign as they defeated Poland, Namibia, USA, New Zealand and South Africa in the lead-up to the final. Ajmina also contributed with three goals in the tournament.

Talking about her experience, Ajmina highlighted how beating the USA was her highlight of the competition since they had defeated the Indian Senior team before in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, which caused India to miss out on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She said, “It was a special feeling to represent India at the Hockey5s World Cup. Although we lost the final against the Netherlands, the team played well. After beating the USA, our confidence level increased because it felt like we made the senior team proud.”

Ajmina started playing hockey at the age of 11. Hailing from Sundargarh district in Odisha, which is famous for its rich hockey culture, the sport has always been a part of Ajmina’s life.

She was first introduced to hockey when she saw her father and brothers play in their village. Ajmina’s father was a huge supporter of her hockey, but unfortunately, he passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Ajmina shared, “My father used to play and so did my brothers, so I watched them and my interest in the sport grew. Now that my father is not there, I am playing hockey for him, to make him proud. This is my biggest motivation.”

Talking about her goals ahead, Ajmina stated, “The plan is to play well, at every opportunity I get during this tour in Australia so that I stay in the squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches. In terms of my game, since I am a midfielder, I am working harder on my passing and I am trying to scan faster and play the ball quickly,” she concluded.