Hockey player's parents arrange generator to watch their daughter defeat Australia

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by entering the semi-finals for the very first time in history by defeating the dominant Australian side 1-0 in the quarter-finals in Tokyo. The victory comes at a time where the hope was lost because India had already lost 3 of their group stage matches while Australia hadn't lost a single contest and was looking pretty good in the tournament.

Every Indian celebrated the historic win but there was Salima Tete'e family (she is one of the players playing for the Indian hockey team from Jharkhand) who had to arrange for a generator set to watch the match. Salima hails from the Badkichapara village in Jharkhand's Simdega district who were out of electricity due to continuous rains.



Salima Tete, part of our womens hockey team is from Badkichapar, Jharkhand



The village which has less than 50 families doesn't have a single TV - the internet isnt fast enough to stream matches



The authorities are trying to ensure her family can see the semis; hope that happens

The family members and their neighbors were all determined to watch their girl play and thereby took all efforts to witness the historic contest.



Jharkhand: Family of Salima Tete -a member of the women's hockey team that will play in semis tomorrow at #Olympics- wish her the best



Her parents, at their residence in Badkichapara, Simdega say, "We're very happy, very proud of her. We hope that they come back with gold medal"

The whole of Simgeda district celebrated the success of the Indian women's hockey team and even chief minister Hemant Soren tweeted about the glorious feat. There are two representatives from Jharkhand, one being Salima Tete and the other Nikki Pradhan from the Khunti district. Tete is playing her debut Olympics while Pradhan is on her second ride.

The native place of Salima, Simgeda saw the fans singing songs, dancing, playing drums, and enjoying the exceptional achievement of their team. Some even marched through areas of the town to hail the team's success.

Sulakshan Tete, a former player and now a farmer who is Salima's father said that every family member harbors the dream of a medal. He stated,

"We are naturally excited to see our daughter in the Olympics. But we are happier to see the team doing well after a poor start in the earlier matches. We are all praying that Team India returns with a medal."

One of Hockey Simdega's officials also said that people in Salima's village were worried about the power lines being tripped but they managed to watch the match as he said,

"We contacted the district administration for help and officials tried hard to repair the transformer. But due to the erratic weather, power wasn't restored. However, Salima's family, along with local residents, managed to organize a generator set to watch the match."

Hockey Simgeda's president Manoj Konegi was hopeful of the team's performance in the Olympics will bring back the lost glory of the sport in the country and also that Simdega will live up to its reputation of being a nursery to churn out more rising stars. He said,



"Both the men's and women's teams have entered the semi-finals. The entire country is now pinning hopes on them like never before. Win or lose, this tournament is sure to help the game and scores of budding players will start to dream big once again."

He added that emotions are on an all-time high as hockey is everywhere. The fact that two daughters of Jharkhand are playing at the Olympics excites the people the most.