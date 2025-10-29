Pakistan withdraws from 2025 FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Chennai; Oman named replacement

Pakistan has declined the invitation to compete at the upcoming 2025 Men's Hockey Junior World Cup in India, FIH confirmed on Wednesday.

Oman will replace Pakistan in the global competition, which will be held from 28 November to 10 November, 2025 in Chennai and Madhurai.

Pakistan had qualified for the 2025 FIH Men's Hockey Junior Cup via the 2024 Junior Asia Cup.

"Oman joins as the next highest placed team in the continental championship (Junior Asia Cup 2024) qualifying for this Junior World Cup," a statement from FIH read.

Pakistan had also withdrawn from the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup held in Rajgir, Bihar earlier this year.

The 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup will see 24 teams compete in both the men's and women's event for the first time in history.



