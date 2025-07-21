Pakistan Hockey Federation reluctant to send team to India for Asia Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has officially notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that it may not be able to send its national team to India for the upcoming Asia Cup, citing serious security concerns.

PHF President Tariq Bugti revealed that the federation has reached out in writing to both the FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), outlining its apprehensions regarding the team's safety during the tournament.

"In the current circumstances, we believe our players may be exposed to security risks in India," Bugti stated. "We've communicated our concerns clearly, and we're waiting for a response."

He further mentioned that the Pakistani players themselves have expressed unwillingness to travel to India, which is set to host the Asia Cup next month.

The tournament is particularly significant as it serves as a direct qualifier for the 2026 Men's Hockey World Cup.

"The ball is now in the FIH and AHF's court. We've requested clarity on what guarantees can be provided to ensure our players' safety and their ability to compete without distractions," Bugti added.

While the Pakistan government has not yet released an official stance, a senior government source recently indicated that the team may not receive clearance to travel, reinforcing the uncertainty around Pakistan’s participation in the continental event.