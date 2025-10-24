Pakistan pulls out of FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in India

Pakistan has officially withdrawn from the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India from November 28 to December 10, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Friday.

The decision means the high-profile tournament, set to take place across Chennai and Madurai, will proceed without one of world hockey’s most iconic nations. The FIH stated that a replacement team for Pakistan will be announced “soon.”

“We can confirm that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has notified the FIH that its team, which had qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, will not participate,” the governing body said in a statement issued to PTI.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation had qualified earlier this year, but doubts over participation persisted amid diplomatic and security tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Relations between India and Pakistan have remained strained following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, which led to the suspension of most bilateral sporting exchanges.

The 2025 Junior World Cup marks the first time since 2021 that India will host the event, drawing top U-21 teams from across the globe. Pakistan’s absence, however, is a significant setback for fans, given the nation’s rich hockey legacy and its traditional rivalry with India.

The FIH is expected to announce the replacement team in the coming days, ensuring the 16-team format of the tournament remains intact.

Despite Pakistan’s pullout, preparations in Chennai and Madurai continue as scheduled, with the event promising to showcase the next generation of hockey talent from around the world.