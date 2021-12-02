Junior Hockey WC: South Africa stun Pakistan, consign them to lowest ever finish

South Africa shocked erstwhile Asian powerhouse Pakistan 4-1 in the shoot-out in a classification match of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday. Pakistan will now play for the 11th position, ensuring that this edition of the Junior World Cup will witness Pakistan's worst ever finish in the history of this tournament.

Trailing by two goals in the second quarter, South Africa made a remarkable comeback after the change of ends. While Pakistan scored three field goals through Abuzar (5th minute), Abdul Shahid (25th) and Abdul Rehman (37th), South Africa made a valiant fightback and converted two penalty corners through Senzwesihle Ngubane (32nd), and Guy Morgan (37th) before Idrees Abdulla found the equaliser in the 38th minute from a field effort to draw 3-3 level. Thereafter both the teams tried their best to find the winner but failed in final execution despite creating a few good chances.



Pakistan will take on the loser of Poland-Korea match in the 11-12th place play-off tie, while South Africa will be up against winner in the ninth-10th place game on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Canada beat United States 4-0 while Chile edged past Egypt in the 13th-16th place classification matches.

In the first match of the day, Canada converted three penalty corners through Christopher Tardif (20th minute), Alexander Bird (25th) and Flynn McCulloch (38th). Bird scored a brace by also slotting home a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute. Later, Chile scored a fine field goal through Raimundo Valenzuela in the 46th minute to set up a clash against Canada in the 13-14th place play-off game scheduled on Saturday.

Egypt and United States will take on each other to avoid the wooden spoon.



Argentina will face France in the first semifinal on Friday, while defending champions India will play six-time winners Germany for a place in Sunday's summit clash.