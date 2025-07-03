Pakistan Hockey teams cleared to compete in India for the Asia Cup and the Junior World Cup

Pakistan's senior and junior men’s hockey teams will be allowed to participate in upcoming international tournaments in India, a Sports Ministry source said on Thursday.

The source confirmed that the Pakistani teams will compete in the Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7, and the Junior Men’s World Cup, which will take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

“We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. If we try to stop Pakistan, it would be seen as a violation of the Olympic Charter. But bilateral is different, and there will be no relaxation on that front,” the source told PTI.

The source said that barring Pakistan from multi-nation competitions would be a violation of the Olympic Charter, but confirmed that the government's no-bilateral policy

The clarification comes amid continued diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, which have halted bilateral sporting ties, particularly in cricket. However, under the Olympic Charter, host countries are expected to allow participation of all qualified nations in multi-sport or multi-nation events.

Reacting to the development, former Indian captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey welcomed the decision, though he noted that an official confirmation from the ministry was still awaited.

“We have not received official information yet, and I am also hearing this from the media. But if the government has given approval, then it is a very good decision for hockey,” Tirkey told PTI Bhasha.

Tirkey also highlighted the need for security, adding that this could be the first Pakistan team to visit India after recent bilateral tensions.

“We are making our preparations. After the recent tensions between the two countries, this will probably be the first visit of any team from Pakistan to India, so tight security measures will be put in place accordingly.”

The Asia Cup and Junior World Cup are both organised by the Asian Hockey Federation and the International Hockey Federation (FIH), respectively.