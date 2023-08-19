Pakistan Hockey Federation suspended by Sports Board

In a shocking move to already struggling hockey, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was suspended by the country's Sports Board (PSB) and fresh elections were ordered on Saturday.

As per the PSB, a state-owned institution, PHF was suspended with an immediate effect on the orders of outgoing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who signed the order on his last day in office.

The Prime Minister is the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Hockey Federation.

With Asian Games just four weeks away, the selection and management for the continental showpiece remains a question. Although, it is assumed that the same selection committee and team management of the senior and junior teams will stay in place.

PSB has suspended the office bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation. pic.twitter.com/gITe9HAYv6 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 17, 2023

The Pakistan Hockey team recently visited India for Asian Champions Trophy and finished fifth in the tournament. The move doesn't come at a good time as PHF is dependent on the government to provide funds for the senior and junior teams' international commitments and players' payments.



A new committee is appointed by PSB to conduct fresh elections of the PHF at every level training from district to provincial after which the elected office bearers will elect the new PHF president and its congress.

Former hockey Olympians have welcomed the move to have fresh elections of PHF but have also called for the government to conduct a proper in-depth audit of the federation's funds.

Pakistan men's team has been clubbed with India in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China which also act as the qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.