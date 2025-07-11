Pakistan to evaluate security before approving hockey team’s tour to India

Pakistan will only send its national men’s hockey team to India for the upcoming Asia Cup and the FIH Junior World Cup after a thorough assessment of the security conditions, as per PTI. The final decision will be based on whether the environment is considered safe for Pakistani players, according to senior officials.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, who chairs the Prime Minister’s Youth Development and Sports Program, stated that the government would not risk the safety of its athletes. “We will carefully evaluate the security situation in India. If we find it unsatisfactory, the team will not be permitted to travel,” he told local media in Karachi.

Mashhood highlighted that given the recent developments in the region, including India’s "Operation Sindoor," safety remains a significant concern. The strained diplomatic and sporting ties between the two nations have further complicated matters.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has formally approached relevant ministries to seek clearance and guidance for sending national teams to the two major tournaments in India. The Asia Cup, scheduled from August 27 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar, also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

PHF Secretary-General Rana Mujahid acknowledged that Pakistan has participated in events held in India in the past. However, he noted that the current political climate and online threats targeting players demand a more cautious approach. “We are closely monitoring the situation, especially the social media threats, and will only proceed once the government approves,” he said.

Despite reports from Indian media suggesting that Pakistan will be allowed to participate, Pakistani authorities remain firm on their stance that athlete safety takes precedence. The Indian Sports Ministry has reportedly signaled support for Pakistan's inclusion in multi-nation tournaments, emphasizing compliance with the Olympic Charter.

Additionally, India is slated to host the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup later this year, from November 28 to December 10, with matches planned in Chennai and Madurai. Pakistan’s participation in that event will also depend on a separate security clearance closer to the time.