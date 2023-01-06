A fall from grace: Why Pakistan isn't featuring in Hockey World Cup 2023

India is ready to host the 15th edition of Hockey World from 13th January in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. A total of 16 teams from five confederations will take part in the tournament.

Unfortunately, the most successful team in the history of this tournament is not featuring this time. Four-times-champions Pakistan failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing out of the top four in the Asia Cup which serves as the qualifying tournament for the World Cup.

Speaking to The Bridge on Pakistan not featuring in Hockey WC, A Pakistani fan said, "The new kids don't know about the domination of Pakistan in Hockey. The 1994 world cup win and that run of Shahbaz Ahmad against Australia remains one of my finest memory as a fan. Sadly, nobody cares anymore and I think it will be tough to see Pakistan back on the podium of the Olympics or World Cup in this lifetime."

According to Geo News, 1994 World Cup winner Khawaja Junaid said, "It is really unfortunate that a country like Pakistan is not part of the 16-team World Cup. We cannot get an easier opportunity of qualifying for the event. It was just a cakewalk, yet we missed it. As a former world champion, I feel really bad and depressed not to see Pakistan as one of the contesting teams in India."



The Bridge decodes the reasons behind the failure of one of the strongest hockey nations historically.

The Past Glory of Pakistan Hockey

When we talk about current failures, it is important to mention the glory Pakistan has achieved for comparison.

Their first Olympic medal came in the year 1956 at Melbourne when they lost to neighbours India in the finals to win a silver medal. They followed it with a gold at Asian Games 1958 and 1960 Rome Olympics establishing them as one of the field hockey superpowers.

The Golden era of Pakistan Hockey began when they won the inaugural Hockey World Cup in 1971 defeating arch-rivals in the semi-finals en route to the trophy.

Pakistan went on to dominate the Asian circuit with seven gold medals and two silver medals in Asian Games from 1958-1990. While their glorious neighbours have the bragging rights on the Olympic domination, Pakistan enjoys the same in Hockey World Cups and Asiads.

The last world cup win for Pakistan came in 1994 which is famous for the runs made by their captain Shahbaz Ahmad against Australia, Netherlands and Germany.

The downfall of a giant



Two Asian giants of Hockey- India and Pakistan suffered quite a fall in hockey. The only difference was the timing of the downfall.

While the 7-1 loss in the finals of the 1982 Asian Games to Pakistan is termed as the start of the downfall for India, the Pakistani downfall started almost a decade later after Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

The constant failures at the international level post-2000 and issues with the administration coupled resulted in Pakistan meeting the same fate as their neighbours. An eighth-place finish in the 2008 Beijing Olympics confirmed the decline.

Pakistan fell further when they failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup despite having multiple chances. The ship sunk further with Pakistan failing to qualify for consecutive Olympic Games.

Reasons behind failures of Pakistan Hockey

Like Rome was not built in one day, similarly, the fall of Pakistan in the hockey world didn't happen overnight.

Corrupt Federation: The success and failure of any sport depend on how it is being administered. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is one of the worst runs sports federations with corruption at every level. Dutch Coach Roelant Oltmans stepped down in 2019 after just one year of being hired and he blamed the working environment of PHF for that. The current coach of the Pakistan Team, Siegfried Aikman left the team and went back because of PHF's failure to pay him his salary.

End of Departmental Hockey: One of the basic foundations of Pakistan Hockey and its robust domestic structure was the existence of Departmental hockey teams which ensured financial stability and regular competition for the players. Department hockey used to be the soul of the sport in Pakistan. Almost every government and public-sector undertaking company used to have hockey teams that they took pride in. Most of the teams were closed due to downsizing.

Lack of Media Coverage : With the dominance of Cricket in the country, the national sport of Pakistan and its issues goes unnoticed in the mainstream media. The newer generation of fans is unaware of the sport and the glory it bestowed upon the country.

: With the dominance of Cricket in the country, the national sport of Pakistan and its issues goes unnoticed in the mainstream media. The newer generation of fans is unaware of the sport and the glory it bestowed upon the country. Failure to Adapt: When Hockey moved from grass to turf, India and Pakistan suffered heavily. The game has come a long way from what it was 15 years ago and the failure of Pakistan to adapt to the new fitness levels, coaching techniques and training methods

It is sad to see for fans that the India-Pakistan classics are not there anymore given the gulf of quality. As the mighty have fallen from the top, they have inspiration right beside them of how their neighbours worked back to bring back the Olympic glory after 41 years.