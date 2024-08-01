Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Olympics 2024 Hockey LIVE: India takes on Belgium, Blog, Updates, Score
It is a top-of-the-table clash between two teams who are yet to be defeated at the Paris Olympics in Group B.
India will face Belgium on matchday four of the men's hockey at the Paris Olympics Group B game on Thursday.
Both teams come into this game as the only unbeaten sides in their group, occupying the first two places in the points table.
Catch all the LIVE updates here:
