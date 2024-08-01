Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 2
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Olympics 2024 Hockey LIVE: India takes on Belgium, Blog, Updates, Score

It is a top-of-the-table clash between two teams who are yet to be defeated at the Paris Olympics in Group B.

Olympics 2024 Hockey LIVE: India takes on Belgium, Blog, Updates, Score
X

India takes on Belgium on matchday four at the Paris Olympics. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Aug 2024 6:57 AM GMT

India will face Belgium on matchday four of the men's hockey at the Paris Olympics Group B game on Thursday.

Both teams come into this game as the only unbeaten sides in their group, occupying the first two places in the points table.

﻿Catch all the LIVE updates here:

Paris OlympicsOlympicsIndia at OlympicsHockeyIndian HockeyHarmanpreet SinghSreejesh PRMandeep SinghManpreet Singh
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X