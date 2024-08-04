Olympics 2024 Hockey Live: India Vs GB: Men's Quarter-Finals: Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Hockey Live: On Sunday afternoon, the Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain for a spot in the semi-finals of the Olympic games in Paris.

India finished the group stages on a strong note with victory against Australia which helped them finish second on the Pool B points table behind Belgium.

Great Britain, meanwhile, finished 3rd in Pool A behind Germany and Netherlands.

Live action begins 1.30pm IST.

Catch all the live updates right here.



