Hockey
Olympics 2024 Hockey Live: India Vs GB: Men's Quarter-Finals: Blog, Scores, Updates
India take on the formidable GB for a spot in the semi-finals.
Olympics 2024 Hockey Live: On Sunday afternoon, the Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain for a spot in the semi-finals of the Olympic games in Paris.
India finished the group stages on a strong note with victory against Australia which helped them finish second on the Pool B points table behind Belgium.
Great Britain, meanwhile, finished 3rd in Pool A behind Germany and Netherlands.
Live action begins 1.30pm IST.
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2024 7:44 AM GMT
ICYMI: We caught up with Hardik Singh ahead of the Olympics
#Exclusive | Catch up with the Midfield General and India's Men's Hockey Team Vice-Captain Hardik Singh, as he opens up about the relentless preparations for Paris 2024. From the thrilling highs of Tokyo to the focused journey towards Paris, he's set his sights on nothing less than gold.
- 4 Aug 2024 7:41 AM GMT
Here's the India squad for today
The quarter-finals are here and the stakes are high! India face Great Britain in a thrilling encounter. Check out the lineup and stay tuned for a match full of intensity and excitement as Team India vies for a semi-final spot.
IND🇮🇳 VS GBR🇬🇧#Hockey #HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/O1YCYi6PLo