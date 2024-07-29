Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team scrapes out a draw against Argentina

India’s men's hockey team drew 1-1 against Argentina in the Pool B match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The match, held on Monday, saw India trailing 0-1 until captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a crucial equalizer from a penalty corner in the 58th minute.

Lucas Martinez had given Argentina the lead in the 22nd minute.

India dominated possession from first minute to end, however most of the attacks that were initiated by India couldn't find any end results.

Most of the better attacks came through left through Jarmanpreet. India tried to open up spaces by playing ariel balls into the circle. However every passes from that went to the sticks of Argentinian players.

Moreover the day was decided by Argentina goalkeeper Santiago as he kept their goal like a wall.

#Hockey | It's that man again! 🫡🙌



Captain Harmanpreet Singh scores his second goal of #Paris2024 from a penalty corner with just one minute of the match remaining, to make it 1-1.



Snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat!#Olympics #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/zxUHP2fXKF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2024

Following their 3-2 victory over New Zealand in the opening match, India now sits third in the points table. Argentina, who lost 1-0 to Australia in their first game, celebrated their hard-fought draw.



The top four teams from the six-team Pool B will advance to the quarter-finals. India had previously won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.