Olympics 2024 Hockey Live: India Vs Ireland - Blog, Scores, Updates

After securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina, India will look to post a victory against Ireland today.

After a draw in their previous match, India will want to post a win against Ireland. (Photo credit: X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 July 2024 8:57 AM GMT

2024 Paris Olympics Day 4 LIVE: The Indian men’s hockey team will be back in action when they take on Ireland on Tuesday.

India comes into this fixture on the back of a hard fought 1-1 draw against Argentina with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring at the fag end of the match to salvage a draw for his side.

You can catch all the live updates right here with the match set to begin at 4.45pm.

