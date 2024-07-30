Olympics 2024 Hockey Live: India Vs Ireland - Blog, Scores, Updates

2024 Paris Olympics Day 4 LIVE: The Indian men’s hockey team will be back in action when they take on Ireland on Tuesday.

India comes into this fixture on the back of a hard fought 1-1 draw against Argentina with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring at the fag end of the match to salvage a draw for his side.

You can catch all the live updates right here with the match set to begin at 4.45pm.