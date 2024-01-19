Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India misses qualifying for Paris Olympics - Highlights

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the third place match between India and Japan from Hockey Olympic qualifiers.

FILE PHOTO: Indian women's hockey team players celebrate after a goal against Japan in their last Pool match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday. 

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Jan 2024 12:55 PM GMT

Live from Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Ranchi: It is now or never for the Indian women's team as they take on Japan in the final bid to secure a berth at the Paris Olympics.

The team had less than 24 hours to reset after the heartbreaking loss to Germany in the semi-finals last night. India has defeated Japan twice in last seven months and would want to continue the winning streak.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-01-19 10:00:48
