Hockey
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India misses qualifying for Paris Olympics - Highlights
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the third place match between India and Japan from Hockey Olympic qualifiers.
Live from Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Ranchi: It is now or never for the Indian women's team as they take on Japan in the final bid to secure a berth at the Paris Olympics.
The team had less than 24 hours to reset after the heartbreaking loss to Germany in the semi-finals last night. India has defeated Japan twice in last seven months and would want to continue the winning streak.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 19 Jan 2024 12:49 PM GMT
FULL TIME: India 0-1 Japan
The Indian women's hockey team will not be going to the Paris Olympics 2024. They gave their best but that was not enough as they go down to Japan 0-1 in the play-off match to decide the 3rd Olympic spot in FIH Hockey Women's Olympic Qualification tournament.
- 19 Jan 2024 12:48 PM GMT
58' Salima misses by few inches
Salima gets a shot near the goal, she hits it towards the goal, but misses by few inches and it goes wide.
India 0-1 Japan
- 19 Jan 2024 12:46 PM GMT
57' Chance for Lalremsiami
Udita's hit towards the circle, Lalremsiami looks to hit it into goal, but she misses traping it.
- 19 Jan 2024 12:35 PM GMT
52' Eighth penalty corner for India
India not able to convert penality corner opportunties into goals.
India 0-1 Japan
- 19 Jan 2024 12:31 PM GMT
48' Another penality corner for India
Japanese defender were able to deflects indian shot wide.
India 0-1 Japan
- 19 Jan 2024 12:25 PM GMT
46' India asks for penalty corner
India feels to have found japan foot inside box but Japan disagree and video refer decision. Video umpire agree with Japan.
India 0-1 Japan
- 19 Jan 2024 12:20 PM GMT
End of third quarter: India 0-1 Japan
Another quarter with no results for India. India has created chances but they have failed to get any goal out of it.
Last 15 minutes coming for India.
- 19 Jan 2024 12:16 PM GMT
47’ Japan saves two consecutive penalty corners.
Udita takes two penalty corners but both are saved by the Japanese defence.
- 19 Jan 2024 12:14 PM GMT
42’ India has been wasteful in the final third.
India has created some chances but they have failed to convert any of it amdmit might hurt them.