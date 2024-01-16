Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE: India v Italy- Blog, Updates, Scores, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE action between India and Italy from the pool stage of the FIH Olympic qualifiers.
LIVE from Ranchi, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: The Indian women’s hockey team will take on Italy in the final Pool B clash of the FIH Women’s Hockey qualifiers.
Placed at second in the group, the Indian team needs to defeat Italy to ensure their place in the knockouts of the tournament.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Live Updates
2024-01-16 13:23:26
- 16 Jan 2024 1:29 PM GMT
USA defeated NZ 1-0 in the first pool game.
With the win, the US has secured the top place in the group making it a must-win game for India. A draw will also see Indians through.
Next Story