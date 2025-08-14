Olympic Medalist hockey player Vece Paes dies at 80

Dr Vece Paes, a member of the bronze medal-winning Indian men's hockey team from the 1972 Munich Olympics, passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday.

He was the husband of former basketball player Jennifer Paes and father of Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, who himself is an Olympic medalist from the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

According to a report in the Press Trust of India, Paes was suffering from an advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease and was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday morning.

Playing as a Midfielder in the Indian Team, Paes has also won a bronze medal at the 1971 Barcelona World Cup. Just like his playing career, he was equally strong in Academics and completed his doctorate in sports medicine.

In addition to hockey, he showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His love for rugby led him to become the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

He also served as the president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club, and worked in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) anti-doping department and age verification programs.

Hockey India mourned Paes's death with a statement, "An unshakable pillar of Indian sports, the 80-year-old Dr Paes leaves behind a legacy of achievement both in and out of competition, motivating countless athletes and sports admirers."

"It is a sad day for us in Hockey India. The passing of Dr Paes draws a curtain on a great era of hockey. The Olympic medal in Munich is a testament to their grit and determination. I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times, and I have always been inspired by his passion for sports in general. He was a great advocate of inculcating a sporting culture in the country. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander, and their whole family. We stand together in their grief," expressed Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh too expressed his deepest condolences, and said, "On behalf of Hockey India, we extend our deepest condolences to Leander, his mother, and their family. His achievements in sports and sports science will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on forever."

Paes has always been a stalwart of Indian sport, and his legacy will inspire generations.