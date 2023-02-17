Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Odisha, MP, Himachal register convincing wins in Women National Hockey Championships
Madhya Pradesh scored 36 goals past Telangana in Pool G of the 13th Hockey India Senior National Women Championships.
Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh registered convincing wins over their respective opponents in the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championships here on Friday.
In the day's first Pool A match, Odisha defeated Kerala 13-0, while Madhya Pradesh scored a resounding 36-0 win over Telangana in Pool G. In the third match of the day, Himachal beat Gujarat 10-1.
In the final match of the day, Andhra Pradesh and Bengal played out a goalless draw in Pool E. Karnataka will play Goa in Pool B on Saturday, while Jharkhand will take on Uttarakhand in Pool C.
In pool D, Haryana will face Bihar while Delhi will take on Manipur in Pool G. Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar will face each other in Pool H in the final match of the day.
