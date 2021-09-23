Top
Hockey

Odisha to host Junior Men's Hockey World Cup

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that Odisha will host the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium

India had won 2016 Mens Junior Hockey World Cup in Lucknow (Source: Olympics)
By

PTI

Updated: 2021-09-23T18:55:11+05:30

Odisha will host the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here from November 24 to December 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday.

At a function held here, Patnaik said Hockey India had recently approached the Odisha government to support them for the Men's Junior World Cup to be held in two months' time.

"It is a short notice for making the arrangement for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. However, since the country's prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to host it," the chief minister said.

"I hope the reigning Indian team will take advantage of the home condition and emerge victorious again," he said. Patnaik also unveiled the logo and the trophy for the event.

