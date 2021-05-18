New Zealand hockey team refuses to tour India for Hockey Pro League matches

In yet another blow to the Indian hockey team ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, New Zealand has refused to travel to India for the Hockey Pro League matches amidst the second wave of covid-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the country.



This development comes after India's tour to Europe for Hockey Pro League matches against Great Britain, Germany and Spain were indefinitely postponed owing to the coronavirus imposed travel ban over the country.

The Black Sticks Men were to play at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on 29th and 30th May 2021, but have now decided to pull-out of the tour due to rising covid-19 infections in India.

The Indians were in some great form the last time they played, beating Olympic champions Argentina at their own den last month. Ever since the Europe tour was postponed, the Indian team has been practicing for the Tokyo Olympics at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Bengaluru.