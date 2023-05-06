Newly-appointed support staff Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan join Indian men's hockey team

The Indian men's hockey team's newly-appointed analytical coach Rhett Halkett and scientific advisor Alan Tan have joined the squad that is camping at the SAI Centre here under new chief coach Craig Fulton. Both arrived in the country -- in New Delhi -- on Thursday.

Both Rhett and Alan will be working closely with Fulton as India begin their preparations for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League, which is set to begin on May 26.

India will face off in double-headers against Belgium and Great Britain in London and then will travel to Eindhoven, Netherlands to play doubleheaders against the Netherlands and Argentina.

India has a packed calendar this year with the Asian Champions Trophy set to take place in Chennai in August, which will be followed by the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "With major competitions set to take place in the coming months, the duo, along with coach Fulton will be integral in ensuring the players are ready to face top teams in the world. "We are confident they will help in leading the team to new heights this year."

Last month, newly appointed coach Craig Fulton also joined the team and he will have his full support staff to work with now.

With Pro League as immediate target where they will take on two strong teams, Indian coach has an immediate task cut out to continue the momentum and good performance Indian team has displayed after the hockey world cup debacle.