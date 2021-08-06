Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 2
Bronze 3
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

The Netherlands win their fourth Olympic gold medal in women's hockey

The Netherlands women's hockey team has won their fourth Olympic title in Tokyo

The Netherlands win their fourth Olympic gold medal in womens hockey (Source: Olympics)
X

The Netherlands win their fourth Olympic gold medal in women's hockey (Source: Olympics)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-08-06T19:04:18+05:30

The Netherlands won their fourth Olympic women's hockey title by defeating Argentina 3-1 in the final at the Tokyo 2020 on Friday.

Five years after the heartbreak of Rio 2016, when they lost to Great Britain in a shoot-out competition in the gold medal match - the Netherlands has become the first NOC to win four Olympic titles!

All the action came in the second quarter when the Netherlands struck three times in the space of six minutes to build a commanding 3-0 lead. Argentina did grab one goal back from a penalty corner.

Tokyo Olympics Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X