FIH Nations Cup Semifinal LIVE: India v/s Ireland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Ireland in the semifinal of FIH Women's Nations Cup.
After topping their pool in the league stages, the Indian women's hockey team will take on Ireland in the semifinals of the FIH Nations Cup tonight. Can the women in blue rectify their defensive lapses and put up a dominating performance?
Live Updates
- 16 Dec 2022 3:46 PM GMT
32' - India start with some aggression
India continue from where they left off in the first half, and are back to attacking straightaway in the second half.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:35 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
A dramatic end to the first half, and the Indians will be disappointed. They were clearly the more dominant side, but it is Ireland who have the advantage after half of the game.
The Ireland defense have been rock solid and have managed to frustrate the Indian attackers to the hilt. Janneke Schopman will surely have a lot to speak in this break.
IND 0-1 IRE
- 16 Dec 2022 3:33 PM GMT
29' - GOAL DISALLOWED FOR IRELAND!
It is India who had the Penalty Corner but it's Ireland, who score. India miss the PC after a long struggle in front of the goal and Ireland come on a counter. It is once again Carroll, who slots it in for Ireland. Savita had no chance there.
India review the decision, and the goal has been disallowed. IT WAS A BACKSTICK FROM CARROLL.
WHAT AN ESCAPE FOR INDIA!
- 16 Dec 2022 3:30 PM GMT
29' - PC, INDIA!
Finally, another PC for India. The Irish did an excellent job in denying the women in blue this for a long time.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:25 PM GMT
24' - India with constant attacks
India are on the attack relentlessly but they do not have anything to show for it, thanks to the solid Ireland defensive unit.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:20 PM GMT
19' - INDIA MISS PC!
Another PC and another miss for India. This time Deep Grace Ekka with the drag flick and it is too high. The ball hits the bar and deflects away.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:19 PM GMT
18' - GOOD DEFENCE, IRELAND!
A beautiful cross from the right flank by Vandana Katariya, but the Indian striker is surrounded as the women in blue fail to convert. That was brilliant defending from the Irish women.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:16 PM GMT
16' - SAVED!
A powerfully struck dragflick from Gurjit Kaur, but it is hit straight to the goalkeeper. No trouble in blocking that for Ireland.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:16 PM GMT
16' - PC, INDIA!
Good response for India as they attack straightaway in the second quarter and have earned a PC just 24 seconds in. Can they convert?