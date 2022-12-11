Hockey
FIH Nations Cup: India beat Chile 3-1 - Highlights
The Indian women's hockey team beat Chile 3-1 to start off their FIH Nations Cup campaign.
The Indian women's hockey team opened their 2022 FIH Nations Cup campaign by beating Chile 3-1 on Sunday. Sonika and Sangita scored two early goals as India asserted their dominance on the game in the first half. Navneet increased the lead with a clean strike as the second half started. Chile got a late consolation goal, but were outplayed in general.
With a spot up for grab at the 2023-24 FIH Pro League, India have gone to the top of Pool B with their win. They will face Japan and South Africa after this before the semifinal matches next week.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 11 Dec 2022 3:49 PM GMT
Full Time - India beat Chile 3-1
3 points for India. There was a late fightback from Chile today, but overall it was a game dominated by India. They will next face Japan (Monday) and South Africa (Wednesday) to stay at the top of Pool B.
Pro League, here comes the Indian women's team!
- 11 Dec 2022 3:40 PM GMT
52' - Chile attack with new energy in Q4
A chance missed to go 4-1 up for India as a loose ball travels across the face of goal agonisingly slowly.
Chile start the final quarter with some more threat. More possession for them in Q4 too.
- 11 Dec 2022 3:28 PM GMT
44' - Chile finally get a goal
Ruthless India continue pressing as Chile hold on for their lives.
Chile mount a rare attack as India need to defend in the final few minutes of Q3. And there's a PC for Chile. And it's a goal! Chile finally have a goal. Savita Punia looks unimpressed - looks like there was a deflection from an Indian defender that beat her.
IND 3-1 CHI, 1 minute to go till Q4
- 11 Dec 2022 3:15 PM GMT
32' - Navneet makes it 3-0 to India
Navneet! The second half starts with an Indian goal. And this is the cleanest strike of the lot so far. Thumped into the roof of the goal!
IND 3-0 CHI
- 11 Dec 2022 3:03 PM GMT
End of 1st Half: India 2-0 Chile
A slew of PCs for India as the first half winds down. The final shot whizzes just past the right post.
Salima Tete dribbles down the right to provide some late excitement in the half, but no goals added in Q2.
- 11 Dec 2022 2:54 PM GMT
23' - Chile defend for their lives
India playing some fast, direct hockey, putting the Chilean defence in all sorts of trouble. Chile react by packing their defence with bodies and sticks. No chances for India to increase their scoreline in Q2 but they are dominating this encounter.
IND 2-0 CHI
- 11 Dec 2022 2:46 PM GMT
End of Q1: India 2-0 Chile
Chile need to to make sure this does not turn into a riot act against them. India have made a roaring start to their Nations Cup campaign.
- 11 Dec 2022 2:37 PM GMT
11' - India 2-0 Chile
Chile manage to constrict the spaces as the quarter wears on. India still on the ascendancy, trying to break through Chile's packed defence.
The second goal comes - again in a mess of sticks on the goal-line - as Sonika this time stays to push the ball in. Sangita and Sonika on the scoresheet, both through rather untidy goals.
- 11 Dec 2022 2:29 PM GMT
3' - India score first
India score before Chile manage to get out of their own D. The first goal comes in the 3rd minute after some early pressure. Sangita, found unmarked in the box, turns the ball into goal.
IND 1-0 CHI
- 11 Dec 2022 2:23 PM GMT
Match set to begin
The national anthems are done for India and Chile. Savita Punia loses the toss as the two teams shake hands. Match coming up now.