Hockey

FIH Nations Cup: India beat Chile 3-1 - Highlights

The Indian women's hockey team beat Chile 3-1 to start off their FIH Nations Cup campaign.

FIH Nations Cup: India beat Chile 3-1 - Highlights
The Indian women's hockey team were left high and dry by a clock malfunction in their CWG 2022 semifinal. (Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-11T21:20:03+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team opened their 2022 FIH Nations Cup campaign by beating Chile 3-1 on Sunday. Sonika and Sangita scored two early goals as India asserted their dominance on the game in the first half. Navneet increased the lead with a clean strike as the second half started. Chile got a late consolation goal, but were outplayed in general.

With a spot up for grab at the 2023-24 FIH Pro League, India have gone to the top of Pool B with their win. They will face Japan and South Africa after this before the semifinal matches next week.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2022-12-11 13:45:00
Hockey women's cricket 
