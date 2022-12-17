Hockey
FIH Nations Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Spain - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Spain in the final of FIH Women's Nations Cup.
After a hard fought win over Ireland, thanks to skipper Savita Punia's heroics in the shootout, in the semifinal, India takes on Spain in the final of the 2022 FIH Women's Nations Cup.
The winner of this clash secures a spot in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League.
Stay tuned for all the updates!
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2022 3:09 PM GMT
10' - India controlling the game
India are looking very confident after that goal from Gurjit. They seem to have settled their nerves and are now calling the shots.
- 17 Dec 2022 3:05 PM GMT
6' - GURJIT SCORESSSS!
India's penalty corner conversion has been terrible throughout this tournament, but they have managed to score with their first PC in the all-important final. Gurjit Kaur with the drag flick and the Spaniards had no chance.
IND 1-0 ESP
- 17 Dec 2022 3:04 PM GMT
6' - PC FOR INDIA
India look to press and they keep the pressure on eventually earning a Penalty Corner after the ball hits the boot of a Spanish defender.
- 17 Dec 2022 2:56 PM GMT
1' - Spain with the possession
Spain starts with the possession. They move from left to right.
- 17 Dec 2022 2:32 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
It is the D-day of the 2022 FIH Women's Nations Cup. India takes on Spain in the final with a spot in the FIH Women's Pro League season up for grabs.
Which team will come out on top? Stay tuned!