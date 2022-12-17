Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Nations Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Spain - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Spain in the final of FIH Women's Nations Cup.

FIH Nations Cup Final LIVE: India v/s Spain - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

India beat South Africa at the FIH Nations Cup.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-17T20:39:35+05:30

After a hard fought win over Ireland, thanks to skipper Savita Punia's heroics in the shootout, in the semifinal, India takes on Spain in the final of the 2022 FIH Women's Nations Cup.

The winner of this clash secures a spot in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League.

Stay tuned for all the updates!

Live Updates

2022-12-17 14:30:26
Hockey Hockey India Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X