National Women’s Hockey League Phase 1: Haryana beat Mizoram, Bengal lose to Maharashtra

Day 4 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) saw Hockey Haryana and Hockey Bengal win their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday.

Hockey Haryana scrape past Hockey Mizoram:

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-1 to bring up their second consecutive victory. Hockey Haryana Captain Neelam (28’) converted a penalty corner late in the second quarter to put her team in the lead as the score read 1-0 at halftime. Vanlalrinhlui (39) scored a field goal for Hockey Mizoram to equalize and apply pressure on their opponents.

However, a decisive field goal from Pinki (43’) towards the end of the third quarter meant that Hockey Haryana would go on to win the match 2-1 as no further goals were scored.

Hockey Maharashtra overcome Hockey Bengal:

In the day's second showdown, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bengal 2-1. The first goal of the game came late in the second quarter through a penalty corner conversion from Aishwarya Dubey (29’). The lead didn’t stay with Hockey Maharashtra for too long as Jamuna Ekka (33’) converted a penalty corner for Hockey Bengal to equalize early in the third quarter.

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (54’) scored a field goal in the final quarter to put Hockey Maharashtra in the lead once again. They went on to win the game 2-1 after holding on to their lead till the end of the game.

Later in the day, Manipur Hockey will take on the Hockey Association of Odisha, while Hockey Jharkhand will lock horns with Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

All the matches of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 – 2025 will be streamed live on FanCode.