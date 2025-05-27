My aim is to make the most of this opportunity: Suman Devi Thoudam

Suman Devi Thoudam has made a stirring comeback to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, earning a spot in the squad set to compete in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025. This marks her return to international hockey after a gap of three years, with her last appearance for India dating back to 2022.

Expressing her excitement, Suman shared, "I'm thrilled to be making a comeback to the Indian squad. I first joined the national camp in 2016 and played for both the junior and senior national teams for a few years. My last outing with the senior team was three years ago in Bhubaneswar, where I played a Pro League match against the Netherlands in the year 2022."

The 25-year-old defender, who hails from Imphal, Manipur, opened up about her journey after being dropped from the core group. Despite the setback, she remained resolute. “I never gave up on hockey,” she said. “I focused on refining my defensive skills, tackling, and man-to-man marking at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Delhi. The past three years have been about growth, learning, and preparing for this moment.”

Suman, who has previously played under the leadership of former captain Rani, also acknowledged the leadership qualities of both her past and present captains. “Every captain brings their own strength to the team. Rani and Salima (Tete) have different leadership styles, but both have left a strong impression. Salima, having learned from Rani’s example, has evolved into a respected leader in her own right,” she reflected.

Looking ahead to the European tour, Suman is determined to seize the opportunity and solidify her place in the team, "Now that I've made my comeback to the senior team, I know I can do better. The coaches, including Harendra (Singh) sir and Vijay sir, have worked extensively on my game and given me opportunities to play in Australia and this leg of the Pro League, and I am not going to let this go. My long-term goal is to improve my game and make the most of this opportunity to represent India."

Sharing a message for young athletes, she advised, “Life is a journey of highs and lows. Just because you’re facing setbacks today doesn’t mean that’s where you’ll stay. Believe in yourself, stay disciplined, and keep working hard as every sincere effort eventually finds its reward.”

The Indian Women’s Team will play the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 from 14th to 29th June, with matches scheduled in London, Antwerp, and Berlin. India will face off twice against each of their four opponents — Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China — kicking off their campaign in London with a clash against the Hockeyroos.