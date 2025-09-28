Monika Malik – From being dropped from national team to women's HIL's most costliest Indian buy

In the high-stakes world of Indian hockey, few stories resonate as strongly as that of Monika Malik. A seasoned midfielder with over 200 international caps, Monika has been a stalwart of the Indian women's hockey team for more than a decade.

Yet, even for a player of her caliber, the path hasn’t always been smooth.

Recently, Monika faced one of the toughest challenges of her career when she was dropped from the Indian core team ahead of the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir late last year.

Sitting out of key tournaments including the India Tour Of Australia 2025, and the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China, was a bitter pill to swallow for the senior player.

But, instead of letting it define her, she used the moment to reinvent herself.

The High-Bid Comeback

Her perseverance bore fruit in spectacular fashion at the Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 mini auction, where she was picked up by Rarh Bengal Tigers for ₹15 lakhs, making her the highest-paid Indian female player in the auction.

The achievement was even sweeter considering that she had gone unsold in the previous edition of the league.

Interestingly, P. R. Sreejesh, former Indian goalkeeper & now Director at Delhi SG Pipers, had expressed his desire to have her on the team, but budget constraints prevented the team from stretching beyond a point.

When Monika learned about this after the auction, she was elated.

Knowing that her efforts and dedication were being noticed by senior members of the federation, even when she wasn’t part of the core team, gave her an added boost of confidence and optimism.

“This auction is a huge confidence boost for me,” Monika said at a recent press conference.



Turning Setback into Motivation

Being dropped from the core team was undoubtedly disappointing. Monika candidly acknowledged that stepping aside gave her the chance to work on herself, both physically and mentally.

"Even as a senior player, you need to constantly reinvent yourself. I’m taking this phase as a challenge. It’s about improving myself, staying fit, and giving my best for India. When the time comes, I want to be ready to make a difference for my team," she shared.

In the months since, she has taken her fitness and training to a new level. She commits two hours every morning and another session in the evening to focus on fitness and game strategy.

Training with some members of the men’s team whenever possible, and leveraging the guidance of international athletes and her husband – Akashdeep Singh – Monika has ensured that she is pushing her limits to be ready for the Indian team again.

International Foray

Monika’s focus now is firmly on upcoming international tournaments. She aims to contribute her experience and leadership to help India succeed in the Olympic qualifiers, including the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

While she remains cautious about claiming a spot for the next Olympics in Los Angeles, her commitment to doing her bit in the near term is clear.

Beyond national representation, Monika has also attracted attention internationally. She received an offer to play in the Australian Hockey League, a rare recognition for Indian women players, though commitments prevented her from accepting.

Plans are also underway for her to play in England’s club leagues, which will offer her a platform to test her fitness and sharpen her skills.

A Lesson in Resilience

From facing the disappointment of being dropped to rising as the highest-bid HIL player, she embodies the spirit of perseverance that aspiring athletes can look up to.

For Monika, this comeback is not merely about personal glory. It is about leading by example, inspiring younger players, and helping India achieve its full potential in women’s hockey.

And if her recent trajectory is any indicator, the senior midfielder is poised to make an impact once again - on and off the field.



