"My mom realised it's a big a deal only when I came on TV," India's Hockey Asia Cup star Pawan Rajbhar

Pawan Rajbhar returned to his village Bhadaila in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh after a successful campaign with the Indian men's hockey team at the 2022 Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday.



He had been to his village before embarking on the journey to Jakarta to check the status of his home construction, but on Friday things were different. This time he was a star having scored 4 goals in India's bronze medal-winning and providing quite a few assists in India's bronze medal-winning campaign.

"I got a grand welcome when I returned yesterday. Almost the entire village was there to congratulate me and my family. It was a feeling I can't describe in words," Pawan Rajbhar beams with pride.

Coming from a small village, Rajbhar states that his mother never had any idea what he is up to or how big a thing it was to be named in the Indian team until she saw him on television.

"When I used to go tell my mother that I have been selected in the Navy team or even when I told her that I am in the Indian team she never had any reaction. She always said aise hi hota hai (this is how it is supposed to be)."

"It is only when she saw my names flashed in the newspapers and saw me playing on TV that she realised mere bete ne bada kaam kiya hai (my son has done something big)," Pawan chuckles.

The Indian forward further states that him being on TV is all his mother has to discuss nowadays.

"From when I used to call her from Jakarta to now when I am here, she just has one thing to discuss and that's me being on TV. Someone being on TV is a big deal for villagers like us and I now realise how proud she is," he tells The Bridge.

With his father having passed away in 2017, Pawan now looks after his family consisting of his mother, brother and two married sisters, who were scared of him touring outside the country.

"My father passed away in 2017 and my sisters are married. They were scared of me travelling abroad. My sisters used to tell me Pawan tu India ke bahar mat jaa…kuch ho jayega toh? (Pawan don't go outside India… What if something happens to you?)," he smiles.

Pawan uses the term "lucky" to describe himself for having won the medal in his maiden India outing.

"There are players who go on multiple tours with the Indian team without getting any chance to make their debut. I consider myself very lucky to not only have gotten to play but also return with a medal in my first ever tour with the Indian team."

The 24-year-old believes it was a huge learning curve for him playing with his idol Birendra Lakra and credits the team's success, which was assembled just 2 months before the tournament to coach Sardar Singh.

"Birendra Lakra is someone whom I have looked up to since I was a kid. I was very fortunate to have played with him especially after he had already announced his retirement after the Tokyo Olympics. We started training as a team just two months back and the way Sardar sir guided us – a lot of credit should go to him," he says.