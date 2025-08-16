Hockey legend Mohammad Shahid’s ancestral home to face demolition

The ancestral home of hockey legend and Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Shahid is on the verge of demolition as part of a road widening and beautification drive in Varanasi.

The 9.3 km-long four-lane project, which has already claimed around 600 structures, now includes Shahid’s century-old house in its path, according to a report in The Times of India.

Built in 1920, the house was where Shahid was born on April 14, 1960, and grew up before rising to become one of India’s finest hockey players.

Known worldwide as the “master dribbler,” Shahid was a key member of the team that won gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1980–81 and the Padma Shri in 1986. Shahid passed away in July 2016 at the age of 56 after battling liver disease.

His widow, Parveen Shahid, said the family has come to terms with the demolition but wants the government to build a memorial. “This house has been home to four generations. Even after we shifted in 2015, Shahid would visit daily. It inspired many young hockey players who dreamt of becoming Olympians,” she said.

Parveen added that while the family supports development works, a memorial or square would be the best way to preserve his legacy.

Executive engineer KK Singh of the Public Works Department said the suggestion for a memorial is under consideration. “People should know about Kashi and the country’s pride. I will discuss this with the district magistrate and the family,” he said, adding that compensation has already been paid.

Shahid’s son, Kaif, also made a similar appeal. “Our ancestral house will be demolished in a couple of days. All we want is for the government should create a memorial in his name,” he said.

For Varanasi, the demolition marks the loss of a historic sporting address. But the calls from Shahid’s family and supporters have kept alive the hope that the city will honour one of its greatest sporting icons with a permanent tribute.