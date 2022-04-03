Hockey
Men's Hockey Pro League - India beats England 4-1 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
After a thrilling 3-2 win against England on Saturday, the Indian men's hockey team have moved up to the top spot in the Hockey Pro League points table. Can they carry forward the momentum to pocket the win today?
Live Updates
- 3 April 2022 3:55 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from the clash between India and England at the FIH Pro Hockey League. Though the match was dominated by low penalty corners, there was a very wide variety on display.
If Liam Sanford scored his first-ever international goal to put England 1-0 ahead, the former Indian captain Manpreet Singh scored for the first time in three years to help India equalise. This was followed by the veteran dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh registering his 100th international goal before slotting in two more for a hattrick.
All in all a very thrilling game of hockey. See you next time. Until then, Good Night!
- 3 April 2022 3:52 PM GMT
India WINSSS!
India hold on to their one-goal lead at the start of the final quarter comfortably to register a 4-3 win and consolidate their position at the top of the FIH Hockey Pro League Points table. Harmanpreet Singh, the star for India with a hattrick after Manpreet Singh registered his first international goal in almost 3 years.
IND 4-3 ENG
- 3 April 2022 3:48 PM GMT
57' - England withdraws their goalkeeper
England have withdrawn their goalkeeper and India out of nowhere comes up with a beautiful run from the right flank. The England defence falls back and ensures no damage is done.
- 3 April 2022 3:43 PM GMT
53' - India in control
England trying their best to push India to the hilt, but the men in blue are rather comfortable at the moment.
IND 4-3 ENG
- 3 April 2022 3:39 PM GMT
50' - Both teams down to 10 men
A green card each to both teams and it's a 10 v 10 for now. Shilananad Lakra from India and Nicholas Park from England - the two men out.
- 3 April 2022 3:32 PM GMT
End of third quarter!
Two PC conversions from Sam Ward in the third quarter and this match is now shaped up for a beautiful finish. India do have the lead with just 15 minutes left, but can they protect it?
IND 4-3 ENG
- 3 April 2022 3:29 PM GMT
44' - ENGLAND SCORESS!
Another PC for England and Sam Ward converts again. This time to the left of Krishan Phatak and England are clinging on to this.
IND 4-3 ENG
- 3 April 2022 3:26 PM GMT
43' - HATTRICK, HARMANPREEET!
With the pressure of century out of the way, Harmanpreet Singh is breathing fire. That's his third goal for the night and he has helped India extend their lead. Five back to back PCs on that occasion for India before Harmanpreet finally converts one.
IND 4-2 ENG
- 3 April 2022 3:21 PM GMT
42' - PC, INDIA!
A wonderful pass from Harmanpreet to Lalit Upadhyaya, who tries his best to slot one in but all he manages is to earn a PC. Up to the dragflickers now.
- 3 April 2022 3:18 PM GMT
39' - ENGLAND SCORESSS!
Three back to back PCs for England and they convert the last one via a low dragflick from Sam Ward. The first one was hit right into Amit Rohidas' shin, the second one saw a stick challenge from Rohidas before England finally converted the third.
The Kalinga has gone silent all of a sudden as England force their way back into this contest.
IND 3-2 ENG